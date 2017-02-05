Millions of women across the world lust after Bruce Willis, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and other Hollywood hotties who’ve, time and again, proved they don’t really need hair to be perceived as sexy. They’re the kind of guys who exude that badassery and that oh-so-lovable roguish demeanor that appeals to women across the spectrum.

So what is it about these men that turns women on? Well, according to research, men with no hair are generally perceived as “more masculine, dominant and powerful than their furry-headed counterparts” and that isn’t all. Another popular perception is that they’re stronger, taller and better leaders, which is an added allure to their already charismatic personalities. And if you noticed, most of these Hollywood hunks usually take up roles which have some shades of grey, alongside consistently churning out one action film after another, which strengthens the stereotype associated to their personalities. So on that note, here’s a list of the sexiest Hollywood hunks whose bald, bold and the bad-guy appeal is a hit among women.

Dwayne Johnson

From his professional wrestling days to acting in some of the biggest films of our generation, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surely knows how to make women go weak in the knees with those impeccable abs, that dashing personality and of course, that devil-may-care attitude.

Vin Diesel

Everyone knows about Deepika Padukone’s apparent crush on Vin Diesel while filming for xXx and why not? He’s one of the hottest looking men of Hollywood coupled with those badass roles that he delivers to perfection.

Jason Statham

This incredibly sexy man’s roguish grin and that brooding demeanour is why women go gaga over him. And of course, those action moves that make him one of the most sought-after action heroes in Hollywood.

Billy Zane

Most women were crushing over Billy Zane in Titanic instead of Leonardo Di Caprio and why not? He’s been one of the sexiest villains of all time who now sports a completely bald look and who generally stars in action flicks; the genre which appeals to these sexy baldies the most.

Arnold Vosloo

This man managed to overshadow Brenden Frazer in The Mummy Returns with that hot-bod and hot-bald combo, coupled with those intense eyes and that impish grin. Arnold Vosloo should shave it off every now and then, to keep his female fans happy.