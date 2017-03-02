It’s ironic how the 90s are both the most memorable and forgettable years when it comes to Bollywood. The films were nothing short of terrible and the fashion – just have a look at this for starters!

On that note, here’s a toast to some of the whackiest 90s trends this #ThrowbackThursday.

Hairstyles

A lot of times, you could have easily mistaken the hairstyles of some of Bollywood’s leading ladies for exotic animals, in the 90s.

And the men didn’t disappoint either, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn or the creepy Shakti Kapoor.

More hair

It’s not just the head where B-town’s leading chaps liked to flaunt their hair during the 90s. Shedding clothes had suddenly (and unpleasantly) become popular. But unless you were a Salman Khan, this trend was really cringe-worthy to say the least.

Bling and neon

As if the all the Bappi da-inspired bling wasn’t blinding enough, some designers were really getting it all wrong even with the neon – from Kajol in Ishq to Akshay Kumar in Aflatoon.

And seriously, what’s going on with Madhuri Dixit’s live fruit stall and the deep arm holes there!

High denims and muscle tees

Sorry SRK fans, but his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tees were really too tight, even if you still have one of them in your wardrobes.

And those high-waist denims don’t look too comfortable either. How do your family jewels even breathe under those!

Govinda

Last but not the least, our Hero No. 1 commands an entirely singular mention. His fashion sense is as deeply rooted in pop culture as an arcade action game. Who else could have pulled off these colourful outfits with so much confidence?

Because, Yehi Hai Maharaja Ki Kahaani!