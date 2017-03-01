Ram Gopal Verma seems to be back with a bang. After giving many hit films like Rangeela, Satya and Company, RGV’s reputation took a major fall due to extremely atrocious films like Nishabd and RGV ki Aag. However, with Sarkar 3, he seems to have tapped Amitabh Bachchan’s potential as an actor to the fullest and delivered a trailer that has a menacing feel to it.

After losing both his sons, Subhash Nagre seems to be hungrier than ever for power. The film also features other hard hitting actors like Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh among others. As they say, a wounded lion is the most dangerous and Amitabh Bachchan’s eyes and dialogue delivery is scary enough to give any gangster a complex. We are also excited to see Jackie Shroff’s role which sees him play a rich man.

For Ram Gopal Verma too, this is a make or break film. He has had a string of flops, but we have no doubt about his talent as a director. Rangeela still remains one of the best films from the 90s and is an entertaining watch even now. And who can forget Satya, and the famous ‘Mumbai ka king kaun? Bhiku Mhatre’ dialogue delivered masterfully by Manoj Bajpayee.

Towards the end of the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan says that it has been 35 years since he has killed a person, but he vows to kill one with his own hands.

We can’t wait for the movie to release, and be enthralled by the world of Mumbai mafia and politics.