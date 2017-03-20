Here’s some exciting development for all those who are eager to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the eminent Indo-Pak writer Saadat Hasan Manto on-screen. After the first look of the film that left us awe-struck with the uncanny resemblance between Manto and Nawaz, Nandita Das is back with a short film called In Defence of Freedom where you will be enthralled by Nawazuddin’s stellar performance.

In the short film, which debuted at a recent event in Mumbai, Nawaz plays a professor (Manto), who is seen explaining to his students the importance of freedom of speech and expression. In the video, he encourages them to write what they see in the society without any form of censorship.

The six minute-long clip shows Nawaz as Manto, who is amused by society’s perceptions and its regressive outlook and admits that his writings are a mirror to the current scenario. Siddiqui definitely excels as the firebrand writer and in order to understand the man and get into the character, he once admitted to immersing himself in Manto’s writings.

Watch the video here

The film is scheduled to release later this year.