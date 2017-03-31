She might have impressed you with her cameos in movies like Baby, but South Indian actress Taapsee Pannu is now finding her feet in Bollywood. After earning plaudits for Pink, she will be seen playing the protagonist in Shivam Nair’s much-awaited action spy-thriller Naam Shabana. And there’s little reason why she should not be handed lead roles in Hindi cinema more often.

Putting the T in Style

A shot that explains state of my mind #imflyinghigh captured perfectly by @dabbooratnani for #smartlife November issue. Grab your copies soon 😁 A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45am PDT

Be it rocking the desi diva look or flaunting the latest fashion trends from across the globe, Taapsee can pull off almost everything that the designers throw at her. Many have even dubbed her as the new style goddess in the industry as her hair styling and accessorisation is also second to none.

Winning over critics

23rd October 1 PM on Star Gold. World TV Premiere of the Revolution called #Pink A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 16, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT

Apart from being a part of critically acclaimed south Indian projects like Vastadu Naa Raju and Mr. Perfect, the 29-year-old’s Aadukalam also bagged half-a-dozen National Awards. And for Pink, even the most disparaging critics lauded her performance alongside the icon Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Nuff said!

Can kick your ass!

The focus and determination it took….. 9 days to go for Naam Shabana #NaamShabana A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Apart from shining bright and expressing adequately, the Delhi-born actress can also kick some ass. We all loved her hotel room action sequence from the Akshay Kumar starrer Baby and she’s impressed everyone by taking special martial arts lessons for Naam Shabana as well.

Makes it look easy

All work no play…… but when work becomes a play…. 😁💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#NaamShabana #MagicalMalaysia #tapctravels A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 17, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

Taapsee is not your routine glam actress and she gives you some serious goals through her life choices. “I’m here because I love acting — I may not be the most glamorous, or have the perfect body but I believe in my art. I don’t like indulging in self pity…I enjoy being strong and independent. Just a few weeks ago, I was going to a Keertan in Delhi where in the middle of the crowd I felt a guy trying to poke me from behind. I didn’t even turn to look at him, I grabbed his finger and twisted it so hard that he winced in pain. Truth is, I’m less heroine and more the ‘hero’ in my story and for some that’s a bitter pill to swallow, but then that’s tough…because I’m not going anywhere,” she had said in one of her interviews. You go girl!

Main image: Pinterest