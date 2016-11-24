Each of the last two months of the year have massive releases – Dear Zindagi hits theatres this week and Dangal and Befikre will fight it out in December. Starring the industry biggest stars and production houses, it will be very interesting to see which of these films will be the biggest success and make the most money.

Dear Zindagi stars Shah Rukh Khan. While the film looks a tad niche, the badshah of Bollywood always makes sure that his releases are a grand national event. And we doubt Dear Zindagi will be an exception. Shah Rukh Khan knows how to turn failures into successes. Not to mention, there’s Alia Bhatt too.

Befikre seems like the kind of fun film you would go to watch with your friends – or whomever you are dating. Ranveer Singh and Vani Kapoor have already turned the country on with all that kissing. If the chemistry is backed by a solid script, Aditya Chopra’s return to direction could become a win-win. But then again, Adi Chopra seems to fail at understanding the ground reality of this country.

Let’s face it – Dangal is the love child of Chak De! and Sultan. While people will fill theatres to watch Aamir Khan wrestle with his dreams and aspirations, whether it is the right release for Christmas is a worrying question. Would you rather watch a rural sports film or a Ranveer Singh comic sex caper during the year-end holidays?

MW Box Office Prediction

Last month, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil did quite well at the box office but we think Befikre might just take the cake. Seems like the second generation actors are finally taking over the Khans.