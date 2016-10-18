All those who couldn’t seem to get enough of the fiery Deepika Padukone are in for a treat this time. The new trailer of xXx: Return of Xander Cage is finally out and this time, Deepika has more screen space than Xander Cage (Diesel) himself.

In the trailer, Deepika Padukone is definitely giving some serious competition to Hollywood’s favourite action heroines such as Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, among others.

Padukone looks fierce and sets the screen ablaze with her mere presence and some mind-blowing action sequences that is bound to keep you at the edge of your seats.

Check out the trailer here and prepare to be blown away by Deepika’s badass moves.