Arnab Goswami’s new news venture Republic TV, which launches later this month, has gotten into scraps even before its first broadcast. After Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint that the name Republic breached the Emblems and Names Act, its original name was changed to Republic TV. There is also an ongoing legal battle over an article published on the news website The Wire, titled ‘Arnab’s Republic, Modi’s Ideology’, about the conflict of interest concerning the business dealings of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the entrepreneur-turned-Rajya Sabha MP, known for his closeness to the BJP, who is a major shareholder in Republic TV. Chandrasekhar filed a court injunction that has since restrained The Wire from providing access to the article.

Thus we were mildly surprised when we received an enquiry from the new channel’s PR team on the possibility of a cover story with him, with a full-fledged MW-style shoot. The interview itself took place at a co-working space, tucked away inside one of Mumbai’s old mill compounds, where Goswami operates out of these days. He shows up a few minutes late, casually dressed, freshly shaved and with his hair a great deal longer than it used to be during his Times Now days. It’s almost surprising when he politely and quietly introduces himself (and apologises for being late); such is the effect of his constructed personality on Times Now that one literally has no other mental image of him other than a ball-busting, fire-breathing hardass, who will snap at you at the slightest provocation.

He quickly settles into a chair and indicates he’s ready to begin. He rarely rambles, and his replies have a steely conviction in them; it’s clear that he’s unconcerned about how people may react to what he has to say (as you can probably tell from this story’s headline). It’s also clear that he genuinely believes he’s a crusader, more than a journalist, and that Republic TV is going to change the face of news as we know it. He makes no attempt to hide his utter contempt for what he calls the journalism of “Lutyens’s Delhi” and for liberals. As far as he’s concerned, his definition of liberal means that “I do believe that you need to be pro-army and pro-country”. If that makes someone a right-winger, then he believes a 100 per cent of India should “become right-wingers”.

At the cover shoot two days later, he is enthusiasm personified. He introduces himself to everyone on set, and is clearly taken by the fact that he’s never been photographed like this before, looking at each shot keenly, and expressing his satisfaction with the styling and photography. He thanks everyone personally, and encourages them to tune into Republic TV when it launches.

On the disclosure side, the questions in this interview (except the follow-up ones) were vetted by his PR team. We were told to avoid two questions. The first dealt with the ownership of Republic TV and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on whether the MP’s closeness to the BJP militates against the independent character of the channel. Secondly, about Goswami’s own position vis-à-vis the legal fight between Chandrasekhar and The Wire, over the aforementioned story. Our question was whether it was healthy for a democracy if the press was muzzled in any way. Goswami did, however, obliquely talk about his issues with The Wire.

Over ten years on Times Now, Goswami presided over nightly debates that were shouting matches, on which he egged on, berated and placated his dozen panellists every night. Whether you like him or not, he changed the face of Indian news television forever, from a genteel BBC-like avatar to the confrontational, argumentative and assaultive version it is now. If this interview is any indication, he’s getting ready for round two with Republic TV.

Republic TV, your new venture, will launch in the coming weeks. How will it be ideologically different from Times Now and NDTV, the two organisations you worked with previously?

NDTV and Times Now can do what they want. I don’t have any advice for them. You are referring to corporate media houses. I’m referring to Republic. Republic is a content-run enterprise, where content is king. We will not sell news. We will not sell our equivalent of the front page. We will not take land from political parties and go soft on them. We will not fund India-Pakistan peace initiatives as a funding strategy for the organisation. We are a pro-people organisation. What exactly we will do, frankly, I don’t know. But, I would say that we are free, and when you are free you have sort of seen the light. I have seen the other side. I know it’s coming. That’s what pulls me. This is the first step. In the next five to six years, you will see a lot of journalists have declared their independence like me. Today I would like to appeal to all journalists, through you, to declare their independence from media owners and media organisations that run down journalists. There are some media proprietors who like to believe that brand managers run news organisations and not editors. Journalists should refuse to work for these organisations. We have declared our independence, and they should join us.

Why did you name it Republic TV?

It’s a nice name. Republic conveys a spirit of nationalism. It conveys the voice of the people. You know, Plato’s Republic.

What is it you would like to do with Republic TV that you were not able to do earlier?

Eventually it is about the brand of journalism you represent. They operate largely out of Lutyens’s Delhi. All those set-ups, including the one where I previously worked at, are now largely operating out of Lutyens’s Delhi. That affects the mindset and thinking of these organisations. I think it is time to give the rest of the country a little bit of voice as well. We’re the first journalist-owned, journalist-run, journalist-managed news organisation. So our sensibilities, likes and dislikes and the things we emphasise on, the subjects we pick up, the manner in which we pick them up, are fiercely independent. Besides which, we’re doing stuff with technology, in the way we produce the news, the way we put it out in our linear and nonlinear feeds. Beyond that, we will leave it on a day-to-day basis, because in news you can’t plan too much.

What do you mean when you say newsrooms are biased towards Lutyens’s Delhi?

Not a bias, but I think there are people in Delhi who believe that they’re the custodians of Indian journalism. And, they have been in the past, because the power centre is there and all the political magazines and newspapers are there. Now those people are too much into each other’s hair. They eat together, meet together, socialise together. And, slowly, unknowingly, or maybe knowingly, over the course of the last 30-40 years, they have become co-opted by the political class. If you go to Delhi, you will find that all those people in media who are supposed to be reporting on the politicians are wining and dining with the politicians. I’m not saying they’ve become corrupt — that may be too strong a word, but they have become compromised. They’ve become co-opted. That’s what I mean by the Lutyens’s media. I don’t necessarily mean people who are staying in that three-kilometre zone in Delhi, even though a lot of them do.

I hear stories about ill-gotten wealth. I hear about editors having massive farmhouses worth hundreds of crores in Chhatarpur. You cannot make that kind of money through an honest journalist’s income. I believe there must be more transparency in the sources of income of a lot of the top journalists of this country. I don’t think I’m at any fault in raising these questions. Because I see a link between the calm disposition of the Lutyens’s media towards corruption and the growing personal wealth of some of the top names in journalism. I wonder why this is happening. I have my right to wonder about it. So I question them. They don’t like me. I have no problems with them, but I’m going to continue to question them. Because the Nira Radia tapes episode showed that there was a direct link between some journalists who were acting as mediators for corporate houses and politicians. I think that’s very unfortunate. We can’t live in denial anymore about what’s happening in our own profession.

Did you see that happening at Times Now as well?

Nobody can tell me what to do. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have my own form of journalism. No previous employer of mine has ever tried to cross the line. Were attempts made to cross the line? Perhaps. Did I allow them to? No. As long as I was with Times Now, I did work in my way. But, I must say this quite clearly, that they have their own philosophy of doing the news and I have mine. I didn’t believe in Aman ki Asha; they believed in Aman ki Asha. So, good luck to them. I did not allow them to control my editorial agenda. I have said very clearly on Times Now that I don’t work for anybody but my audience. My fundamental view is that if you take hundreds of acres of land from a political party or a state government as largesse and then build a private institution around it, then you cannot claim to do independent journalism anymore. So, there is a difference in the way they look at media and the way I look at media. I say good luck to them. But I have broken free — both of them as well as of all the compromised and co-opted media in this country.

The reasons why you left Times Now have been a mystery, and the subject of much speculation, especially considering that you personified the channel. Can you tell us what happened?

Let me say that I did not want to make things uncomfortable for them anymore. I don’t believe in journalism in which a film director can call up a media proprietor and then shivers go down the spine of the media proprietor. I have taken on a lot of people in this country. I have broken a lot of scams. I have taken on powerful people and terrorist groups. And I feel truly sad when some film director calls up a media proprietor and says, ‘Why is this channel asking questions about me, and about why Pakistani artists are acting in my film?’ and the media proprietor gets scared. That’s very unfortunate.

Is there anything, or anybody, that intimidates you?

In 2010, when we broke the first bunch of scams, these politicians would call me and say, ‘We will throw you out of your job.’ There were threats that were issued. There were attempts to drive me to court. I remember one day when I had to go to two of India’s top lawyers and ask for their personal intervention to appear for me in court, because nobody was willing to employ the best lawyers to fight my cases. I am very proud to say that I did not take a single penny from my previous organisation to have Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium depose on my behalf in the Supreme Court in a Rs 100-crore defamation case. I am deeply indebted to both these two fantastic individuals for standing by me. Because at the end of the day, you don’t need anyone. You don’t even need your employers to stand by you. You just need your conscience. And if your conscience is with you, then no employer is greater than your conscience. Standing before the Supreme Court facing those cases; those threats in 2010; personal threats to eliminate me; terrorist group threats that have come over the years — I have lost my sense of fear. I am not even afraid of going solo in the news business in the television game. Because there is a sense of excitement in me and my bunch of people about what we can do. Many people said that when Arnab goes solo, who is going to be with him? I have 300 of the best people working with me. They keep me happy and on my feet.

Will we see a toned down version of Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, or will there be an even more aggressive, feisty and take-no-prisoners approach that will make even Times Now look tame?

I don’t want to over-plan. Whatever it is on that day, I’ll go with the story. If the story makes me angry, I’ll be angry; if it makes me sad, I’ll be sad. I don’t want to plan and structure that this is how I’m going to be and this is how I’m going to talk. Because TV is such a transparent medium, you can’t act and plan. A lot of stories make me angry. And it is growing with the growing diffidence of the political class of this country. What also makes me angry is that the rest of the media is not angry about such and such thing. There have been a lot of stories in the last four or five months that they have completely missed. The story of 30 women getting groped and molested on MG Road in Bengaluru. That time the media was busy doing stories on Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh. What also makes me angry is the warped priorities of a large part of the media. Having said that, I’m often very upset at the number of stories that I have missed. I wonder why I myself did not do a story on Zakir Naik in the last 15 years. How did I overlook it? The media itself is so often caught up with its own priorities. We have a sort-of caste system of news. And in that caste system, unfortunately, people’s issues have been coming last. What we’ve been doing in the last two to three years is putting people’s issues right on top. I don’t think we’re any saviours out there doing great stuff all the time. But, I do think there’s so much to do.

Your detractors say that the line between Arnab the objective journalist and Arnab the crusader was completely blurred in your tenure at Times Now. You are described as “judge, jury and executioner”.

I agree that I am. I don’t know about the executioner part, but I am certainly the judge and jury on my show. There’s nothing to hide. I feel it is my job to call out people. I feel tame discussions don’t help. I have also come to the conclusion that stories that you pick up, you need to really go to the core rather than skim the surface. I have two hours every night to do it. I turned The Newshour into less of a news bulletin, and more of a ‘seeking accountability forum’. That’s the kind of journalism I can do. I cannot go on TV every night and read the news. I’d be bored to death. We pick up two issues — one on public impact and one on deep journalistic investigation. And then go to the core of it. The fun is in getting accountability before the courts do. If you have a forum that can give you justice before the courts do, it’s good. I’m not scared of anyone, including the courts, because I’m not getting into their territory. I’m picking up issues, raising it to the level of public consciousness, and forcing public opinion to come in a certain direction. In fact, I feel the courts should be grateful to us for bringing so many issues to prominence. Like, why are women not allowed in the Haji Ali shrine? The courts were not intervening in it with as much alacrity as they did after I picked up the subject. So, we have this role where we are a public forum for seeking accountability. And it’s very popular. Sometimes the phones are buzzing all night. In 2013-14, I began to realise that this form of journalism, which is not really classical journalism at all — in the classical sense, I’m not even a journalist; I’m a journalist in a more modern sense — this form of modern journalism now must be totally independent. That’s why I didn’t want to be subservient to a corporate media house. I broke free in 2016.

Wasn’t this style of journalism done with an eye on the TRPs?

Ratings follow. If you’re asking me did I consciously go on air every night to do my show only for the ratings, I would disagree. Very often we have picked up subjects from the heart. You know that this country is majority Hindu. But, there have been occasions when I have questioned people who claim to be speaking for the Hindu religion. We questioned love-jihad; we questioned Yogi Adityanath very, very strongly; we questioned why women are not allowed into Sabarimala and Shani Shingnapur temple; we questioned the khap panchayats of Haryana very strongly; we have questioned godmen. I did a series of stories exposing Asaram Bapu, who had quite a following of his own. We are going against the tide, so it’s not really a search for TRPs. It’s driven more by our beliefs.

You take a dipstick in this country, and [you will see] we’re still very antediluvian in our thoughts. You ask the man on the street what he feels about LGBT rights, and most of the people will not be for LGBT rights. But, we were one of the strongest voices taking a position on Article 377. We’re not being populist. Interestingly, I’ll share one statistic with you. We had one of the most popular brands of journalism in Jammu & Kashmir, where our position has always been against the separatists, against the Hurriyat, against what is seen to be the majority position, which I actually don’t think it is. We really haven’t done this journalism with an eye on the ratings. But, over a period of time, if you’re following your convictions, people follow you whether they agree with you or disagree with you. Many in our audience disagree with us, but they watch us. I think they watch us because they know that there’s no malice; there no hidden agenda; there’s no corruption. This is Arnab’s point of view. There’s no motivation behind it; he’s not making any money behind this; he’s not serving anyone’s agenda. The bigger thing for Republic than TRPs is impact. I am happy to sacrifice the TRPs for impact. My viewers, my advertisers follow me for impact. You can ask anyone in the media industry about that.

You seem to have spawned a whole army of imitators? What would you say to them?

I don’t think they should. It’s alright if you are doing a comedy show. But, when a professional journalist imitates me, I feel very sad. It makes me wonder why people can’t be themselves. Many of them are younger than me. I would advise them not to ruin their careers by doing that.

You’ve often been vocal about other media and former colleagues, breaking the omertà of not criticising journalists in public for fear of destroying each other’s credibility.

I have not criticised a single journalist. Can you name one journalist I have criticised in public?

Well, not directly. But Barkha Dutt is one, and she has been equally vocal about you.

I feel Barkha Dutt should check her facts. Barkha Dutt was openly praised by a person called Hafiz Saeed. While I’m nobody to comment on people, if people begin to distract attention from the praise of Hafiz Saeed by imagining that I’ve taken their name — these people should first stop imagining I’ve taken their name. I have made a comment against the media that speaks against the nation. If anyone begins to believe that the reference is against them, then they should ask themselves why they feel that way. I have never taken any names. It’s what you call the guilty conscience of some journalists. That journalist in question must ask themselves, ‘Why is Hafiz Saeed praising me?’ Is it because that Indian journalist has done a lot in lionising another terrorist called Burhan Wani? Hafiz Saeed would love an Indian journalist whose documentary is praising Burhan Wani as some kind of Facebook hero. Why does an Indian journalist lionise Burhan Wani? Why does an Indian journalist serve the purpose of the Lashkar-e-Taiba sitting in India? You have an Indian passport, you’re on an Indian channel, you’re earning in Indian rupees, you’re broadcasting to Indian people. Why are you doing things that will help Lashkar-e-Taiba, which kills thousands of people in our country? Having received that praise from Hafiz Saeed, why then do you want to fight the windmills and imagine that Arnab took your name? Arnab did not take your name. There’s a section of media in India that works against India’s interests. I think it is time for some of us to speak out against them and expose them.

What do you mean when you say Republic TV will have an “India bias”?

I have always been biased towards India. I want to know why a section of the Lutyens’s media has a bias against India. It is true. I don’t think they are vested in this country. It is shocking what I’m about to tell you. But, there are some people who don’t even have Indian passports. They are Indian in ethnicity, but have chosen to be American citizens. They are running digital media companies. I want to know where they are receiving their funding from, and what their sources of income are. There is an American citizen running a digital news site in India, inciting students in JNU, speaking openly for Maoists, and questioning Republic. I doubt the intentions of these people. They’re certainly not for India. When there are people like them who exist in our country, it is the responsibility of people like us to speak up for India. I am willing to fight these people till my last breath now. Because 2016, I declared my independence. So far I was held back because I was working for a corporate media group. Today I am independent, and I’m ready to fight all these people. That’s a declaration of my intent.

Is the gentleman you’re referring to Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire?

I’m not speaking of any individual. I’m speaking of a general case. You are smart enough. You should do your research on who the person might be. I’m not taking any names. But, these are certain questions that must be raised now.

Are you saying that because of a person’s nationality, he or she should not be allowed to ask certain questions, even if they are a journalist?

Anybody should be free to ask any questions to anyone. What I’m saying is that if you talk so much about India, and you operate in India, and you pass so many judgements on India, then please answer me, why don’t you carry an Indian passport? Why do you carry an American passport? At least for a large part of your life, if you have continued to have carried an American passport, then do you really have the legitimacy to pass so many judgements about my country? I’m not referring to any individual. I’m making a general case. If this were to be a hypothetical situation, this would be a valid question to ask.

