This spring, Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele draws inspiration from the tales of Marco Polo. His vision transcends cultures of both the east and the west – the result is the amalgamation of a line that is part sporty, part quirky and part dapper. We get the eccentric Jim Sarbh to play the role of an ideal muse.

Bubble gum pink silk garment-dyed rib knit turtleneck and white piecedyed popeline evening skinny shirt, with piquet plastron and embroidered patches on cuffs, paired with light acquamarine cotton wool drill tailored pants; tigerhead motif metal ring.

Black herbarium printed cotton crêpe New Palma jacket and sky embroidered silk crepe ’70’s shirt, paired with light acquamarine cotton wool drill tailored pants and leather sole slide in black leather, with natural fur and tiger patch.

Black grainy leather bomber with patch details and detachable web knitted collar.

Black ’70’s twill stretch Heritage tuxedo and sky blue pagoda fil coupé Duke shirt, paired with high top sneakers in black leather, with Blind for Love patch and red jacquard tiger silk tie.

Indigo hippocampus and comet jacquard evening vestaglia jacket, paired with black cottonwool drill marine pants and white fine poplin evening regular shirt; owl motif metal ring.

White vintage cotton jersey over base crew neck, with future print and cereal couloured cotton gabardine chino pants with web cuff, paired with Bracknell ’70’s twill stretch Cambridge jacket and leather sole slide in black leather, with natural fur and tiger patch.

Terra di Umbria vintage wool retro slim jacket and ink-bordeaux pin dots over check New Marseille pants paired with sky blue pagoda fil coupé Duke shirt and loafers with Donald Duck and Lobster patch.

All clothing by Gucci: Prices On Request

Location courtesy: Edward Cinema

Junior Stylist: Neelangana Vasudeva

Hair & Make up: Jean-Claude Biguine