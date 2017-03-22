When you don’t know what to wear, put on a pair of denims. We all live by this verity but some people are pushing the envelope with more than 46 percent of Indians admitting to snoozing in their denims across the country, according to a recent study.

As a part of this ‘Denim Survey’ carried out by Westside, the maximum number of respondents (52.5 percent) from Kolkata confessed to this offense. They were followed closely by Delhiites at 51.66 percent and 48.7 percent of Mumbaikars.

Other outcomes of this study indicate that almost 42 percent of men own 4-6 pairs of denims as opposed to 39.46 percent of the women. Also, against the popular perception of trousers and chinos coming back to vogue this summer, 47 percent of the study sample accepted to wearing denims on a daily basis.

Speaking of denim care, 48.45 percent of females wash their jeans in the space of 2-4 weeks while 45.4 percent of their male counterparts indulge in this laundry habit. It should also be noted that 77.3 percent of Indians are selfish when it comes to sharing their denims. However, 5.1 percent claim to share their denims with their BFFs and 16 percent with siblings.

“The findings of the Denim Survey by Westside, highlight the fact that irrespective of gender, geographic location and style, denims are the most comfortable and widely used piece of clothing in India,” said the marketing head of Westside’s parent company Trent Limited, Namita Pant.

The survey was carried out across six major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune among the age group of 18 to 32 years and above, according to the company.

Decoding denim habits:

Both male & females spend Rs 1000-2000 on denims (F 54.94%, M 47.87%)

52% of Indians still prefer straight denims, even though ripped jeans are the newest in the aisle

Close to 63% of Men & Women prefer wearing denim on denim

62% above the age of 33 years prefer wearing denims to work

Images: Pinterest