Everyone likes to have big and ripped shoulders, and most gym-goers love to train it as much as their chest and biceps. But, sometimes in the pursuit of their goals, people tend to have injuries. If you don’t want to be one of them, then here are some mistakes you should avoid doing.

Doing isolation exercises first



It’s best to start with a barbell overhead press as it employs more muscles. Also, since it’s the toughest exercise, you should do it before you are fatigued.

Straightening your arms while doing lateral raises



It’s ideal to have a slight bend in your elbows while doing side lateral raises, as straightening your arm will put more emphasis on the triceps.

Doing behind the neck presses



You can do behind the neck presses with light weights, but it’s best to avoid them. Doing them with heavy weights is sure-shot invitation to injuries.

Doing the same set of exercises



Your body adapts to the same set of movements and you stop seeing results. Just like variety is the spice of life, it is the spice of bodybuilding too. Keep changing your routine from time to time.

Training shoulders right after chest day



Since shoulder muscles are also employed during chest exercises, it is best to avoid training shoulders after chest day. Ideally, train back and biceps or legs in between chest and shoulder days. You can also take a rest day.