Push-ups is rightfully one of the most popular bodyweight exercises for its ability to give your upper body solid strength and definition. While the classic push-up is easy to pull off, there are variations which require an elite level of fitness. If you can do any of these, you can call yourself a fit man without second thoughts.

One-Arm Push-Ups

Handstand Push-Ups

Clap Push-Ups

Superman Push-Ups

Finger Push-Ups