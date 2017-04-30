Realistically, it’s not possible for you to get a body exactly like the Baahubali actors. They have crores riding on their physique, while you have a 9 to 5 job. Still, there’s no harm in trying. So here are some tips that you can use.

Eat well, but avoid sweets

If you want to look big, you have to eat well. Prabhas had to gain 20 kgs for his role, and he didn’t do it by eating salad. Even Rana admitted to eating all kinds of delicious Hyderabadi food, but avoided sweets.

Do heavy weight training

There are no two ways about building a rock solid physique. You have to lift heavy weights in the gym. Ideally, try and copy the workouts of WWE stars (they are more easily available) since they are famous for that Hulk like structure.

Give it time

You’re not going to build your body in a day, no matter how hard you work. Six months is more realistic, but even that might not be enough. So enjoy the process and try to get better every day rather than get frustrated about not looking like the two actors.

Start your mornings with cardio

Both Prabhas and Rana start their mornings with cardio. Considering a warrior needs to be quick and agile, besides being big, you too should include some running and cycling in your regime.

Do a little bit of boxing

Rana does a little bit of boxing to stay in shape. No one is stopping you from emulating him.