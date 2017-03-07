We’ve all always known The Big Show as the huge wrestler (weighing 500 pounds) who intimidates people by his size, and doesn’t seem to be affected by most attacks. His wrestling career gave us many memorable moments, including a moment where he was given a superplex from the top rope by Brock Lesnar and the ring broke down like it was made of cardboard.

As much as we loved him, for being big, we were pleasantly surprised to see him with six packs and sporting a muscular physique. Let’s find out more about his transformation.

Who inspired him?

Interestingly, it was fellow WWE star John Cena whose comment proved to be the tipping point in Big Show’s transformation. “We were talking about getting in shape and I said, “Ah, what the hell is a giant gonna do with abs?” and John looked at me with a straight face and said, “Yeah. A giant with abs. That wouldn’t be marketable at all.” And he walked off. It was kind of a shot, but [later] John reached out and congratulated me on the work I’ve done,” Big Show revealed in an interview with WWE.com.

What’s his fitness regime like?

“Right now, mostly, everything I count on is high-rep. Everything from 50 reps, 35 reps, 21 reps. I’m not trying to build muscle right now, I’m trying to keep my metabolism up, keep my tendons strong, keep my joints good and cut a lot of fat. We’ll get to the muscle-building end of it once I get my body fat down to where I want it to be,” Big show said in an interview.

We are excited to see Big Show in the coming days, specially in Wrestlemania 33 which will see him lock horns with Shaquille O’Neal, a huge basketball player who has retired.

.@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant! pic.twitter.com/5uX4EUyXVF — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 9, 2017

We don’t know for sure if the match will happen, but talks are on and as they say, hope springs eternal.