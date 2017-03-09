With Badrinath Ki Dulhania releasing this week, we take a look at how its lead hero Varun Dhawan maintains his ripped physique. You can take a few pointers yourself, as few things make you as attractive to the opposite sex as a fit body.

Varun Dhawan’s Diet

I just want to say im really happy when I eat chicken.This is the truth. I don’t love eating food but when I went to university in England I used to go to nandos really often. So going and eating chicken there today was like reliving my university days A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

Like they say, abs are made in the kitchen and not in the gym. And Varun believes in that too and has a diet that ticks all the right boxes of wholesome nutrition. “I like to eat healthy, so I usually start my day with eggs and oats. I always include a lot of chicken and fruits in my diet. I basically follow a high-protein diet and am disciplined when it comes to eating. My protein shake is equally important, especially post my workout and I always adhere to the concept of moderation,” Varun said in an interview with India Today.

Varun Dhawan’s Workout

Along with his trainer Prashant Sawant, Varun works very hard to sculpt his body for the screen. He does a range of exercises from conventional weight training to Pilates (Namrata Purohit trains him in this area) to TRX, coupled with cardio and playing sports.

Big papa bump @bodysculptorofficial A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:11am PST

@varundvn walking upside down! This is quite a challenging exercise as it completely turns your world around.. But sometimes being upside down is a great feeling, it can just make everything seem the right side up! #MondayMotivation #Core #Strong #GetSmartGetMoving #Pilates A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Mar 7, 2016 at 12:24am PST

In an interview with BollywoodHungama, Varun Dhawan said, “I workout every day no matter how tired you are. I also try and get a good massage, a sports massage. Because, it’s very important for the mind to be healthy if you have to function. If your mind is messed up, it shows on your full body. Keep your mind cool, and let the heat show in your workout.”

We hope Varun stays fit for the years to come, and keeps flaunting his abs.