If there’s one thing that differentiates French cuisine from the rest of world food, it’s the domineering role that sauces play. So if you’re thinking about cooking some French food, it is important for you to learn how to make these sauces right. Just like how you need to learn how to fry onions perfectly before you can experiment with complicated Indian gravies.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the recipes of the five mother sauces.

Béchamel sauce

Espagnole sauce

Hollandaise sauce

Tomato sauce

Velouté sauce