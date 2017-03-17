From splashes of colour to relaxed tailoring, menswear gets bolder but more laidback in terms of silhouettes and style. We decode an array of runway looks that will determine your summer wardrobe this season.

BOTTEGA VENETA

Bottega Veneta’s collection is an exploration of 1930’s and ‘40’s work wear silhouettes. The looks on display included wide-leg trousers, leisure suits, two-toned shoes and crisp uniform-like shirts. These work wear details tempered the luxury factor of the sportswear.

CANALI

Bold blends, new classics and spring layering emerged as the central themes at Canali. The Italian menswear brand provides everything needed this season, from neckerchiefs to soft toned suits, light trench coats and even small tote bags.

DIOR HOMME

Kris Van Assche gave the famed Dior Homme suit a makeover. Part punk, part sportswear inspired, black remained an eternal favourite, albeit laced up with a lot of surface texture. Accessories were not for the subtle minded, being large and in your face. The Dior Homme is someone who definitely takes fashion seriously.

CORNELIANI

The brand retains its classic and elegant mood, with traditional tailoring in flashes of shaded emerald, burnt brown and blue. Ranging from bomber jackets to lightweight suits, the collection shows off all its powers of versatility, proving to be the perfect solution for formal and casual occasions.

EMPORIO ARMANI

Although largely a muted collection, there were flashes of red, teamed with navy. The suits were played up, with a relaxed vibe. One of the most popular visuals was a fingerprint impression. Armani manages to immaculately dress up the modern man, no matter which direction he’s headed.

GIORGIO ARMANI

With more and more clothing in the relaxed sportswear trend, Giorgio Armani used it to maximum effect. Trousers were loose and comfortable, and jackets seemed comfort fitted. A host of geometric prints injected a fun, casual vibe.

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

This range evokes sentiments of a European summer set in the 1950s. A good play between formality and informality was seen on the runway. The ‘cinematic’ colour palette, languid silhouettes and high waisted trousers dominated the couture collection this season.

GUCCI

Travel is one of the biggest themes for this fashion season. Alessandro Michele looked eastwards for it; oriental motifs were omnipresent, put together on an eclectic colour scheme. Fits seem to be largely comfortable, perhaps a nod to current times. He has managed to bridge fashion by being both non conformist yet mainstream, a quality a lot of brands would like to imbibe.

BURBERRY

Christopher Bailey at Burberry was inspired by the renowned British sculptor Henry Moore. Largely achromatic, the jumpers had interesting surface textures, and there was also an infusion of stripes. Sleeves were worn long, and there were some interesting caplets, a silhouette drawn from their archives.

LOUIS VUITTON

Kim Jones’ passion for travel clearly reflects in the SS17 line at Louis Vuitton. A hybrid of influences, from London Punk to Africa, were seen in dog collars teamed up with animal inspired shirts and cardigans. Definitely for the eclectic man, it comes with an automatic high fashion quotient.

TOD’S

Andrea Incontri showcased pieces that focussed on the strength of the house of Tods — craftsmanship. Sharp jackets and coats could be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. The ubiquitous gommino on both bags and shoes will continue to find favour with the discerning gentleman.

PAUL SMITH

A collection truly for the light hearted. The Paul smith man can choose from a plethora of colours and prints, and the mood is fun and vibrant. Suits were teamed with colourful separates and bright shoes. This one is a rainbow party, and everyone is invited.

STEFANO RICCI

Their 45th anniversary show had a spectacular setting, at the Salsa Bianca in Palazzo Pitti. Their sharply tailored suits will make sure that you look your luxurious best. The children’s line, which matched the adults, will redefine twinning.

Z ZEGNA

The Z Zegna lineup had an unmistakably relaxed vibe, by merging tailoring with sportswear. If you want to look smart and yet play it cool, then there’s no doubt you’ll be a fan of this collection. Add a quirky neckerchief to complete the look.