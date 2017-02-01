‘Saint’ Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is back on the silver screen! And there’s no containing our excitement after watching the first trailer of his next movie ‘Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab – MSG Lionheart 2.’

Recent reports have suggested that shows have already been sold out, more than a week ahead of the release. A few of us are even contemplating to end our lives if we don’t get to watch the movie on the first day.

And we bet you will be as eager to get a glimpse of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief on the big screen once you have seen the promo for yourself. Here are some highlights.

Has nothing to do with Part 1. Wow!

The previous edition of the legendary actor’s cinematic venture ended with aliens attacking the earth and the only hope for the planet being MSG. But obviously, the next movie has nothing to do with that. Instead, the megastar is carrying out a surgical strike post the Uri attack this time. The Sher-e-Hind bombs Pakistan at will, showing the armed forces how it’s done.

Aiming for the stars

If you think Mad Max: Fury Road had good visual effects, think again! In his upcoming movie, our favourite actor is flying a helicopter with a mere Playstation controller. Giving goals to bikers around the globe, there is also a pink motorcycle that can fly and launch missiles. The closet engineer even shames the Lamborghinis and Ferraris with a yellow and blue car packed with a similar set of features.

Call it magic, call it truth

People might think that it’s some magic trick but Dr Singh is actually shooting beetle-like explosive insects from his sleeve across the border to attack his enemies. There is also a scene on a boat where he conjures up a pair of shades from thin air. Haters will say it’s photoshopped.

You sexy thing

Modern-day Romeos can also learn a thing or two from the Lionheart. Donning pristine whites as rose petals fly around every where, our superstar makes a girl go gaga over him by effortlessly doing a million pushups, rowing a boat and making the best tea in the world. He’s the true definition of an alpha male.

Master of all trades

Hang on, there’s a bunch of other things that the actor can also pull off. He has carried out ’42 spectacular roles’ in the making of the movie, according to the promo – from acting and directing to being the lyricist, production head lighting director. All hail the immortal king of the cinematic universe!