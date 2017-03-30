Those of you who still fondly remember Baba Sehgal, the rapping sensation of the ‘90s, and thought he has been missing in action since eternity, think again. Because the man is back with a bang, all thanks to the internet.

The King of Rap, who is renowned for his inimitable style of music, recently released a Holi anthem on YouTube and has also been bitten by the Twitter bug lately. So all those having a bad day at office (or life, in general), should definitely follow him because his hilarious tweets will guarantee you a chuckle. Take a look.

Deep!

apple khaogey toh shakal aayegi,

chappal khaogey toh akal aayegi.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 27, 2017

Your colleague got a promotion and you didn’t? Remember these wise words

smile karne sey blood ka circulation badhta hai,

joh dusron ki success sey jaley, voh hamesha sadta hai.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 25, 2017

This was only the tip of the iceberg. IPL season is coming

aaj hai kohli kal tha symonds,

roz subah khaya karo almonds.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 24, 2017

Life goals!

your future is bright only if u eat light😜 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 20, 2017

Thursday blues, anyone?

when u laugh, ur stress becomes half.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 20, 2017

You don’t have to wait for World Yoga Day

better hoga agar karoge yoga

kyun ki joh hona hai voh toh hoga.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 17, 2017

He’s definitely a Baba

negativity ko life sey kick karo,

biscuit ko chai mein dip karo,

breakfast kabhi mat skip karo.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 14, 2017

Bad luck for all those who don’t know how to cook or dance

bake ur egg,

make ur peg,

shake ur leg.. — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) March 7, 2017