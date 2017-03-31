The news is out! Bob Dylan will finally (formally) receive his Nobel Prize of Literature this weekend in Stockholm, Sweden and we’re damn excited.

The Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have finally decided to meet this weekend and the Academy will then hand over Dylan’s Nobel diploma and the Nobel medal. According to sources, the setting will be an intimate gathering without the media and it complies with what Bob Dylan had wished for.

While he will accept his Nobel Prize, Dylan is yet to deliver a lecture which is the usual requirement to receive the eight million kronor (839,000 Euros) that comes with the prize. And since Dylan won’t be holding the traditional lecture during the upcoming ceremony, we thought he could croon some of his famous numbers instead.

So time for some wishful thinking, everyone. And here’s the list.

Like A Rolling Stone

The Times They Are A-Changing

Blowin’ in The Wind

Mr. Tambourine Man

Forever Young