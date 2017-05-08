Enrique Iglesias turns 42 today! And his birthday definitely brings back the ‘90s and early 2000s nostalgia when music was dominated by Latin greats such as Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony among others.

Known as the golden age of Latin music, most music lovers were (and still are if you’re one of those millennials who grew up in the ‘90s) gaga over Grammy winning artist Enrique Iglesias, who was also labeled The King of Latin Pop because of his massive success as a crossover artist.

And since today is his birthday, here’s revisiting some of the most memorable and unforgettable Enrique hits. Take a look.

Hero

Escape

Rhythm Divine

Bailamos

Be with you