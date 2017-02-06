It’s okay to know about Sunburn, but it’s not the only Indian musical festival that you need to have knowledge of. There are tons of other interesting such extravaganzas taking place across the length and breadth of the country. Here are the essentials.

Bangalore Open Air, Bengaluru

When: June-July

What: Incepted in the year 2011, this is touted as India’s only dedicated heavy metal open air music festival. In collaboration with Wacken Open Air, it also hosts Wacken Metal Battle’s Indian leg, with the winner getting to play at Wacken Open Air. Band like Destruction and Napalm Death have headlined the event in the past.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

When: September

What: Founded in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Menwhopause guitarist Anup Kutty, Ziro is famous for its outdoor setting in the valleys of this north-eastern Indian state. It throws the spotlight on the country’s independent music scene and has witnessed acts from the likes of Lee Ranaldo, Steve Shelley, Louw Majaw, Sha’air n Func and Indus Creed.

Goa International Jazz fest

When: November

What: Dear new age contemporary jazz fans, this is your Indian Mecca. With an exciting mix of young talent and maestros of jazz from India and abroad, the event has enthralled fans of this genre since 2013. The lineup from the previous year included Hely, Steve Sequeira Ensemble, Gael Horellou Identite – Reunion Island, Yuichiro Tokuda Ralyzzdig and Malika Tirolien.

Enchanted Valley Carnival, Lonavala

When: Nov-Dec

What: The experience at EVC extends beyond the music to camping and adventure sports. The music is an eclectic mix of house, techno, trance, pop, fusion, folk, rock and dubstep. David Guetta has been among the leading performers at the fest Flo Rida, Badshah, Rishi Rich and Juggy D.

Magnetic Fields, Shekhawati

When: December

What: Despite being just three years old, this has already become one of the most looked-forward-to musical fests of the year. In addition to the 40-plus bands, local artists and DJs that participate in this three-day do, the ambience created by the dunes around the venue makes it even more electrifying.

Images: Pinterest, Facebook