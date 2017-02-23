Surprises – both on-stage and off it – are nothing new to British music band Coldplay. And they pulled the rabbit out of the hat once again by releasing a new single with chart-topping millennial artists, The Chainsmokers on Wednesday. Titled ‘Something Just Like This,’ it’s a mushy song for the young, wild and romantic hearts ahead of the 2017 summer.

Coldplay and The Chainsmokers perform Something Just Like This at the #BRITs https://t.co/kMlNpX8qji pic.twitter.com/DDRoYtK9ek — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) February 22, 2017

The song comes after the Viva La Vida group appeared on the stage unannounced to join The Chainsmokers during their gig at The BRIT Awards recently. And the groups made the most of the occasion to debut their collaborative number #SomethingJustLikeThis live.

Coldplay then took to their Facebook page to officially release the lyric video of the song that talks about a lover wanting her partner to not be an unlikely superhero like ‘Achilles,’ ‘Hercules’ or ‘Batman’ but something who she can turn to, something like this.

The music is reminiscent of the Closer band’s previous work while Chris Martin voice gives you Paradise-esque feels. The video is as Coldplay as it gets with graphics appearing to be drawn from oil pastels.

Coldplay has seen their stock rise among Indian fans since their albums like Mylo Xyloto and A Head Full of Dreams. It also resulted in the band finally coming to India last year as a part of the Global Citizen fund-raising and charity event in Mumbai, where they also collaborated with Oscar winner AR Rahman on the stage to sing his famous version of Vande Mataram.

Purists though, have complained that the band has changed their style of music dramatically over the past decade or so and it’s nothing like the music from Parachutes and X&Y. But these cult fan voices mean hardly anything with Coldplay enjoying tremendous popularity with the next generation.

So with the hope that Chris Martin and Co. surprise us with something like their yesteryear music, let’s enjoy the summer feels of Something Just Like This for now.