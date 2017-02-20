If you look at gangster films, most of the main characters are males. Which is why we are excited about Haseena starring Shraddha Kapoor coming up which is about a female gangster. The poster got us thinking, and after some research we’ve found that crime doesn’t discriminate between genders and some of the female gangsters are just as bone-chillingly badass as their male counterparts.

Let’s take a look at some of them.

Phoolan Devi

One of the most feared gangsters, Phoolan Devi was associated with the murder of 22 men in one go. She surrendered for her crimes, and was released after serving a long sentence in jail. After coming back, she fought an election from UP and even became an MP before being shot to death by a couple of masked men.

Jenna Bai

One of the biggest female underworld dons of the Mumbai underworld, Jenna Bai had connections with Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Mastan and Karim Lala to name a few. She also had meetings with Crime Branch officers and was a master negotiator.

Bonnie Parker

One half of the famous criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde, Bonnie Parker was associated with several robberies and murders. Interestingly, being a gangster wasn’t her only skill. She was good at poetry too. Some of her poems are still available.

Gangubai Kothewali

Known as The Madam Of Kamathipura, Gangubai Kothewali was forced into prostitution at an early age. Later she became an influential pimp, with extremely notorious gangsters as clients. Such was her charisma, that her posters found a place in many walls of Kamathipura.

Maria Licciardi

One of Italy’s most wanted criminals, Maria Licciardi was responsible for a lot of crimes including sex trade, selling drugs and murder. Despite causing so much mayhem, she was impossible to track down for the detectives for a long time.