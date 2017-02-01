It was not long ago when we were all mocking Donald Trump’s outrageous statements and promises ahead of last year’s election for the President of the United States. But things escalated quickly and the Republican actually won the election. And he’s now standing by those proposals, which has seen a ban on the entry of Muslims into the US and the wall along the Mexico border could also be on its way.

We fear that he doesn’t go ahead and implement all the other rubbish that had come out of his mouth before the election as well.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Fifth Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares going through New York. Take that as an allegory for any crowded place in the US and imagine yourself being there and getting shot for no reason; on top of that, nobody does anything about it. It’s because Mr Trump fired the round and he has made it legal for the POTUS to shoot anybody he likes (or doesn’t).

“I would bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.”

During his tenure, Barack Obama had really pulled his weight to shut down the inhumanly torturous Guantanamo Bay Prison, but fell short eventually. Expect his successor to turn all these yarns into cotton, if he gets his way. So, even if you’re falsely accused of a crime in the US, there could be worse than waterboarding in the offing.

“I’m going to open our libel laws.”

Despite being the beneficiary of enormous free media coverage, Donald Trump has been a vocal adversary of the press. And things have only gone downhill since he came to power. And very soon, journalists and media personnel could be put behind the bars if they publish anything that he doesn’t approve of.

“Look at that face! Would anybody vote for that?”

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, right? Wrong! Only Mr Trump is the best judge of a person’s physical attributes. And elections could turn into beauty contests in no time as Agent Orange doesn’t think that ‘ugly-looking’ people would get any votes. You better start adhering to his standards of beauty if you’re planning a career in politics.

“No More massive injections. Tiny children are not horses – one vaccine at a time, over time”

Just like global warming, vaccination is also a hoax, according to the Tangerine Jesus. Also, he likes to make fun of people with disabilities. So shutting down vaccination centres would also result in more guinea pigs for Mr President. Win-win for everyone, right?