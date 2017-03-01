To make a confession, I share the same name with my brother’s wife’s brother. It’s funny because my brother and her wife both have just one sibling – and they are both named Sameer Jha. While it is rare, there are enough celebrities in this world who share the same name and surname. We take a look at just a few from India and abroad.

Imran Khan – Imran Khan

While one is the great Pakistani all-rounder that master minded Pakistan’s victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, the other is an Indian actor who has starred in successful films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly.

Chris Martin – Chris Martin

Chris Martin is the lead singer of the popular band Coldplay, and has legions of fans worldwide. The same can’t be said for New Zealand cricket team’s pacer Chris Martin who was a great bowler, but his batting skills made great fodder for jokes.

Siddharth Malhotra – Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra is an actor who made is debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, and went on to feature in more films like Ek Villian and Kapoor & Sons. He isn’t the only one with that name in Bollywood. There’s a director called Siddharth Malhotra too who will direct Rani Mukherjee’s comeback film Hichki.

Stephen King – Stephen King

One Stephen King is a bestselling author of many horror novels, some of which have been adapted into movies like The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption (based on a novella). The other Stephen King is lesser known and played as a midfielder in Major League Soccer for teams like D.C. United and Chicago Fire.

Steve Smith – Steve Smith

Steve Smith is currently one of the world’s best batsman and the captain of Australian Cricket Team. The other Steve Smith is just as accomplished and was a great basketball player who played for teams like Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. He also represented the USA basketball team which is no mean feat considering the abundance of great basketball players in that country.

Image courtesy: MLS, NZ Cricket, Wikimedia Commons, Twitter