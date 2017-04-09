Nidhi Goel recently gave us a reason to smile, by not letting her blindness affect her comic timing. Indeed, life isn’t perfect for anyone – so it’s much better if we see the positive side of things than mope about the misfortune. Let’s look at some other such people who will certainly make you forget about all your worries.

Peter Dinklage



Despite being affected by dwarfism, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister is perhaps the most loved character on Game Of Thrones (which is perhaps the most loved show right now.)

Sudha Chandran



Sudha Chandran lost one of her legs in an accident, but that didn’t stop her from giving up as a dancer. She fought all odds, and we all remember her as one of Indian television’s biggest vamp – Ramola Sikand in Kahiin Kisi Roz.

Nick Vujicic



Nick Vujicic may be crippled, with no arms and no legs. Still, he manages to make people happy (and not pity him) by being a great raconteur. Certainly, a motivational speaker you mustn’t miss.

Martin Guptill



You might not see Martin Guptill’s disability when he is hitting sixes for the New Zealand cricket team, but behind the shoes on his left shoe – lies a foot that has only two fingers.