The times they are a changin’. We were pleasantly surprised to see a Homegrown.in story on Punjab Sub-Inspector Manjit Kaur having a same-sex marriage with Pucca Baugh. What’s more heartening is the fact that the marriage was accepted by the families of both individuals, and the couple even got blessings.

In a country that is really harsh when it comes to treatment of queer individuals, such developments are really heartening to see. Approximately, a couple of years ago, we did a post on India’s first advertisement featuring a same-sex couple. It was by a brand called Anouk which sold its stuff on Myntra.

We also loved the new Vicks ad which showed a lot of empathy for the transgenders living among us.

After all, every human being has a right to choose their sexual orientation and live life the way they want to. Unless they are causing trouble for other people. We have no right to judge them.

Image courtesy: Homegrown.in’s Instagram