Fragrances are usually known as an extension of your personality and mood and if you’re looking to experiment lately, here’s something interesting for you.

Calvin Klein’s latest addition, Eternity Intense, is an impressive fragrance that evokes a subtle, sensory connection forged by the sensual rare orris. Eternity Intense Calvin Klein for men opens with a spicy, yet refreshingly modern twist of bergamot that is enticing and captivating. The cedarwood base exudes a woody earthiness that is intoxicatingly sexy while the orris reveals a powdery richness that elevates the overall strength of the fragrance.

Top

Grapefruit, White Pepper, Bergamot, Black Tea

Mid

Lavender, Geranium, Orris, Rhubarb

Dry

Vetiver, Cedarwood, Cashmeran, Smokey Resin

Eternity Intense Calvin Klein reinterprets the design of the legendary Eternity Calvin Klein bottles with a radial gradation of transparent colors. The Eternity Intense Calvin Klein bottle is in rich charcoal shades which pulsates colour from the heart of the bottle, creating a lot of depth and dimension.