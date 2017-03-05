In a statement, Karan Johar has announced that he has become a proud father of twins Roohi and Yash through surrogacy. We are very happy for Karan, and wish him all the success as a single parent.

“This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine,” Karan said in a statement he made on his Twitter handle.

Karan also added that his work will take a backseat as his children will become his priority. He has named the two children after his parents – Yash is his father’s name, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name Hiroo.

The entire Bollywood community has come together to wish Karan Johar on this happy occasion. The likes of Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Sushant Singh Rajput all tweeted out their wishes.

Karan your the best human being I know and Im sure you will make the best dad.Can’t wait to meet these lil munchkins https://t.co/iDl4XswvRG — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2017

Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy❤️❤️❤️ soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!! https://t.co/HCMkoR5JWL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 5, 2017

Lots and lots of love @karanjohar and a big hearty congratulations. https://t.co/sfksLcoRUu — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) March 5, 2017

Congratulations @karanjohar so happy for you. May Yash and Roohi always have a beautiful healthy life. Much love always❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 5, 2017

Karan also thanked the surrogate for fulfilling his dream, and added that ‘she will always remain in my prayers.’