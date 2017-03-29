We wish we had a life like Tom Cruise. Not only is he a multi-millionaire who earns a lot of money and has legions of fans, he is also a smooth Casanova who has been able to date some of the hottest women in the world. Recently, news broke that the 54 year-old actor is ‘reportedly’ dating 28-year-old British actress Vanessa Kirby.

We hope this relationship lasts for a long time, but we certainly won’t be shocked if we find out that Cruise has broken up with Kirby. And then, a while later has started dating some other good looking stunner of an actress. After all, what is life without variety, you know.

In case, you want to take a look at all the women Tom Cruise has dated, here’s taking a look. Rest assured, these are only the high profile names in the list. Cruise must have (if rumours are to be believed) dated many other women for short periods, that we don’t know of.

Mimi Rogers

Mimi Rogers was one of the most good-looking actresses of her generation, and if you want a demonstration of ‘how hot she was’ or ‘how good she could act’, do watch Full Body Massage, a film that released in 1995. Cruise married her in 1987 (at 24 years of age, which is pretty young) and their union lasted till 1990.

Nicole Kidman

After Mimi Rogers, Tom Cruise’s next relationship was with Eyes Wide Shut co-star Nicole Kidman. The duo met while shooting for Days Of Thunder and tied the knot in 1990. “He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love,” Kidman told Vanity Fair. The marriage lasted for a good 11 years, and it seemed that the couple would live together for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2001 and it was a bitter pill to swallow for Nicole Kidman.

Penelope Cruz

Even though Cruise did not marry Penelope Cruz, their relationship lasted for three years. The duo appeared in Vanilla Sky together, and we really think their chemistry was sizzling. According to some sources, the split happened because of Cruise’s dedication to Scientology but both Cruise’s rep and The Church Of Scientology have denied such claims.

Katie Holmes



Tom Cruise was head over heels in love with Katie Holmes, the woman with whom he had his first biological child (Suri). So much so, that we thought the actor had finally found the perfect women for himself when the two of them got married. Unfortunately, the duo broke up and some people believe that they didn’t remain friends after the break-up.