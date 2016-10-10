Best known for his breakthrough performances in Permanent Roommates, Bang Baaja Baaraat and the film Parched, actor Sumeet Vyas has also written and acted in the popular web series Tripling, which explores the equation between three siblings who take a road trip together. He talks to MW about what’s keeping him busy these days, the best piece of advice he has ever received, and more.

What’s keeping you busy these days?

I am really tied up with workshops and rehearsals for my new film, Ribbon.

What is your biggest achievement?

It is yet to happen, I believe. I’m just getting warmed up here.

What is your biggest regret?

If I tell you I will have to kill you.

What is the one skill every man should have?

You should always remember what you say in an argument with your spouse because, trust me, it will be used against you in the next fight.

What is your biggest flaw?

Forgetfulness.

What is the one thing you always desire?

Respect.

What are you always searching for?

As an actor, I am always looking for new characters and to live a new life.

Describe a life-changing experience.

Permanent Roommates. I had thought I was acting in a YouTube experiment, until one fine day, I went for a run and everyone started smiling at me. By the time the last episode of season 1 had released, I realised I was a part of something historical.

What is your favourite place on earth?

New York and, of course, Mumbai.

What irritates you most about people?

People constantly judging other people.

What is the word/phrase you overuse the most?

“What the fuck.”

If you could be a historical figure for a day, who would it be?

Robin Williams.

What are your fears?

Abandonment, uncontrollable rage and injections.

An overrated virtue, according to you?

Punctuality.

The best piece of advice you’ve received?

Stop talking, start acting.