What is keeping you busy these days?

Lots of travel for my comedy tour, actually. I’m also dieting, something that I hate doing because I can’t drink beer that way.

What is your biggest achievement?

To make my bulldog laugh.

What is your biggest regret?

The thirteen relationships that I’ve had before meeting my wife.

What is the one skill every man should have?

It’s the ability to make breakfast. That increases your chances of her staying the night.

What is your major flaw?

I’m impatient. So I constantly keep thinking about what’s next.

What are you always searching for?

I’m always looking for a nice soundtrack or some laughter. It’s because I hate silence.

Describe a life-changing experience.

After one of my stand-up gigs, I met a freedom fighter backstage. He said that he didn’t remember the last time he had laughed so hard. That’s when I realised how strongly art can touch lives.

What irritates you most about people?

Opinions. I hate people who constantly have something or the other to say about you. Sometimes, they should mind their own business.

What is the word/phrase you overuse the most?

‘As it were.’ I really need to cut down on using that.

If you could be a historical figure for a day, who would it be?

I would definitely be Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock. Purely because I want to experience how it feels with that number of women going mad after you.

What are your fears?

Stagnation. I fear that I might get lost in a bubble, which is why I keep trying new things. I don’t want to get saturated at any point in time.

What is an overrated virtue, according to you?

Politeness is overrated. I think so because often, people mistake it for arrogance.

One film you wish you had been a part of?

It’s got to be Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. When it comes to Hollywood, any Angelina Jolie movie.

The best piece of advice you’ve received?

Someone once told me to not stick to what you’re good at. Otherwise, you stop learning new things. So, as I said, this attitude has helped me try new things and discover new avenues

What is your favourite place on Earth?

I love the waters in Bali. Having a nice surf there is my favourite thing to do in the world.