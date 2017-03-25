Orgies are cool. And if you ever get invited to one, then it’s cause for celebration because there ain’t no party as rocking as a sex party. However, if you want to make the most of your experience, then here are few things you need to keep in mind.

Don’t orgasm too quickly

You want to last long, really long. That is because if you orgasm too quickly, you’ll be left stranded while so many people around you are still indulging in sex. Also, you may want to try out different partners. So make sure that you focus a lot more on foreplay and build it up before you get into the penetration business.

Always take consent

Even though orgies are supposed to be wild and adventurous, it is basic etiquette to ask a person whether they want to play with you rather than forcing yourself on them. Remember, there are a lot of people watching and an argument is a last thing you’d want.

Don’t go alone

It’s best to go with a partner, so that if the environment makes you feel awkward, you have an option to just be with your partner. It will look better than just standing alone, and wait for someone to sympathize.

Do not go overboard with perfumes

Yes, perfumes do add brownie points to your attractiveness. But going overboard can be a turn-off too. Especially, when there are so many people in close proximity. Ideally, two sprays is more than enough to cause an impact without causing hara-kiri.

Don’t take rejection badly

If you ask someone to play with you and they deny it, don’t take it too personally. It will only ruin your mood. You came for a wild party full of fun, and you can’t allow someone else to ruin it for you. Have a stiff drink if you like, and go back to your partner for a bit before you experimenting further.