While distance makes the heart grow fonder, it can also spell doom for some relationships. Lack of physical communication, insecurity and loneliness can all play spoilsport and lead to a break-up. In case you are in a long distance relationship that is going south, here are some tips to keep it alive and kicking.

Gift something personally customised to each other

Whether it is a custom-made T-shirt with both your names on it, or just an album of all your pictures together, gifts can be a great way to make your partner feel your presence when you are not there. You could also gift your partner a mixtape of your favourite songs through which will remind them of you.

Play games together

These days, there are a lot of apps like Scrabble and Pool which allow you to play games online. This will add some fun quotient to your relationship, and the rivalry can be a great way to bond.

Write long letters

While short messages on WhatsApp is fine, long letters take a lot more effort. It is the best way of sharing all your thoughts and experiences with your partner. Long letters will also give your partner something to look forward to and prevent the relationship from stagnating.

Indulge in phone sex/sexting

The lack of physical touch can be irritating, which is why you should indulge in a lot of phone sex and sexting whenever you are feeling horny. Other than satisfying your urges, phone sex will also add your desire to meet each other in person and indulge in the real thing.

Plan trips to see each other often

Even though, you have a busy schedule, it should not be difficult to plan two trips a year for both parties. That makes it four meetings, ideally once every three months. Make these meetings (make sure you are there for your partner’s birthday) special and plan them way in advance, so that they are memorable.