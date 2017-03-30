Just like WhatsApp, there will be a web version of Tinder, called Tinder Online. You can swipe right and swipe left, and do whatever you could on the app version.

Because, let’s face it: not all places on earth have 4G. Some people can’t get bundled services, while others don’t have enough memory to support Tinder on their mobile phones. For all those who’ve ever been stuck in a lecture hall or had to endure an eight-hour workday without access to Tinder—this is for you.

Tinder Online is currently being tested in a handful of countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Italy, and Sweden.