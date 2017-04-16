So you both hit it off well at your first date and now things are heating up between you two. Great! But here’s something important for the ladies. Don’t fret over what his level or list of expectations may be, because being a guy, I can confidently tell you that most men don’t have a list in the first place. Here’s taking a look at some things men don’t really care about (but you think they do), the first time you have sex.

Your breast size

We know they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re breasts. And we’re all humans.

How many people you’ve slept with before

Now come on! We aren’t living in the Victorian era, are we?

What kind of underwear you’re wearing

We don’t care even if you’re wearing granny panties.

If you’ve not shaved your legs

Well, don’t you think we men are quite used to body hair ourselves and wouldn’t mind a little stubble here and there?

Fat rolls

Love handles have their own appeal.

If you carry your own condoms

It’s a great thing. It means you’re someone who believes in safe sex.

Morning breath

Everyone has it. You don’t need to avoid kissing until you lay your hands on that mouthwash.