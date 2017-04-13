Recently, James Anderson expressed his disappointment at the fact that he wasn’t approached for the job of being England’s Test captain after Alastair Cook stepped down. “I don’t know why more fast bowlers aren’t given the opportunity. I think they would do a good job, and are suited to it,” Anderson said in an interview.

Definitely, Anderson has got a fair point. And history is proof that bowlers do indeed make good captains. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Wasim Akram



The Sultan of Swing deserves all the respect that he gets for bowling some of the most hostile spells of swing bowling ever. But, that wasn’t all he could do. Akram was an able captain as well, and had led Pakistan to the World Cup final in 1999.

Shane Warne



Unfortunately or fortunately, Shane Warne was part of the Steve Waugh-Ricky Ponting era of Australian cricket. With those two batsman doing their job as a leader wonderfully, Warnie never really got a chance to prove his captaincy mettle at the international stage. But, he did the job of a skipper wonderfully with Rajasthan Royals and led them to victory in the first ever IPL.

Daniel Vettori



New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori was an extremely intelligent spinner, and fulfilled the job of being the side’s captain with panache.

Anil Kumble



In a country where batting captains have dominated, Anil Kumble comes as a fresh exception. India’s leading wicket taker in Tests was handed captaincy in the longest format for a short while, and he did the job with a lot of grace.

Shaun Pollock



Some can argue that Shaun Pollock was an allrounder, but even then, he was a bowling allrounder. He produced some memorable performances as the Proteas captain, and managed to rebuild a side that was reeling from the effects of Hansie Cronje’s exit.