Like they say, you cannot buy a trophy in English Premier League. Time and again, clubs have spent big money to sign promising players who have failed to do justice to their price tag. Let’s take a look at some of the most disappointing in recent times.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba was signed for a record transfer fee by Manchester United before the start of this season, and so far, the French midfielder has been a big disappointment considering he broke all records after being signed for a whopping £90m.

Fernando Torres

Fernando Torres was a goal-scoring machine for Liverpool, so when he was signed by Chelsea for £50 million. Unfortunately, Torres made several errors and failed to find rhythm as a striker. His only redemption came in the form of a superb goal in a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Andriy Shevchenko

For his time, Andriy Shevchenko’s £30.8 million transfer fee proved to be a costly error by Chelsea. His stay was riddled with lacklustre performances, and the London club had to ultimately loan him back to AC Milan.

Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll was expected to be the next big star of Liverpool, when he was bought for £35m pounds by Liverpool from Newcastle United. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play a lot of games due to injuries. In an interview, teammate Luis Suarez admitted that Carroll was a good player but his style of play wasn’t suitable for Liverpool.

Michy Batshuayi

With Diego Costa and Pedro in the Chelsea side, it was going to be difficult for Michy Batshuayi to find a place in Antonio Conte’s starting XI. Batshuayi didn’t make things better for himself, and there is a lot of speculation that the £33million striker who has not started in any EPL match for Chelsea, will leave the club after this season.