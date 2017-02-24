Recently, Manchester United went face to face with St. Etienne and one thing that made the match special was that it saw two brothers – Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba play for opposition teams. It’s sad that there’s such a gulf between the two brothers, when it comes to pay packets and fame. But then, that’s life.

We’ve decided to look at five similar brother duos in football, where one brother has completely outshined the other.

Rio Ferdinand and Anton Ferdinand

While Rio Ferdinand was one of the world’s most feared defenders for Manchester United and England, his brother Anton Ferdinand didn’t find similar success and had to contend with playing for lesser teams like West Ham United, Sunderland, Reading and Queens Park Rangers.

Steven Gerrard and Anthony Gerrard

A Liverpool and England legend, Steven Gerrard earned legions of fans across the world for his incredible ability to score goals as a midfielder. His cousin, Anthony Gerrard is far from achieving similar heights and managed to play for Cardiff City and Hull City. He still plays for Oldham Athletic which competes in the fifth tier of English football.

Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard

Eden Hazard is one of the most prodigious midfielders the world has seen, what with his pace and ability to dribble past opponents. His brother Thorgan Hazard isn’t a bad footballer, but doesn’t come anywhere near Eden. Currently, Thorgan plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Xabi Alonso and Mikel Alonso

Xabi Alonso has had an enviable record as a footballer, having played for top clubs in Europe like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Mikel Alonso’s skills have only landed him in clubs like Real Sociedad, Bolton Wanderers and Real Union.

Wayne Rooney and John Rooney

Wayne Rooney needs no introduction as Manchester United and England’s striker, who has scored a ton of breathtaking goals. His younger brother, John Rooney is far from his league and could only find himself a place in the squads of Macclesfield Town, Chester and Wrexham.