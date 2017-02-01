It’s tough for a family to produce one cricketer who can compete at the international level, but some families have proved that nurture can trump nature and anything is possible with hard work. We look at such families where both the father and son have managed to represent their country on the international stage.

Yograj Singh and Yuvraj Singh

Yograj Singh’s career as an Indian fast bowler was not as glorious as his son Yuvraj’s. Yograj managed to play just six ODIs and a solitary Test match. Yuvraj on the other hand has won many laurels for his country including the 2011 World Cup. He’s also famous for hitting six sixes in an over against the bowling of Stuart Broad.

Chris Broad and Stuart Broad

Chris Broad was a left-handed batsman who once scored three consecutive centuries in an Ashes series. His son, Stuart Broad though became a very different cricketer and took to fast bowling. Stuart’s had a long and illustrious career for England, having played 102 Tests and 121 One-Day Internationals.

Geoff Marsh and Mitchell Marsh

Geoff Marsh was a successful cricketer for Australia, who was slightly better at playing ODIs as compared to Tests. His son Mitchell Marsh too has emerged as a promising all-rounder with a long career still to go. Interestingly, Geoff Marsh’s other son Shaun Marsh too has represented Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar and Rohan Gavaskar

One of Indian cricket’s greatest legends, you’ll still find the batsman giving his inputs in the commentary box. His son couldn’t match up to his achievements, but did decently well, playing 11 ODIs for the Indian team.

Lala Amarnath and Mohinder Amarnath

Lala Amarnath will forever be remembered as the man who scored India’s first Test century, in 1933. Even though, the century was in a losing cause, Amarnath will be remembered as one of the greatest Indian batsman of the pre-independence era. His son, Mohinder Amarnath turned in a superb performance in the 1983 World Cup final for which he received the man of the match award.