India’s favourite cricket carnival is coming soon, and we can’t wait to cheer for our favourite teams. Over the years, we’ve had a ton of nail-biting thrillers that kept us hooked to our television screens, and it was tough coming up with just five.

Let’s take a look at them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013)

In 2013, RCB had a tough task hand with a measly total of 130 to defend. However, tight bowling from all their bowlers ensured that SRH didn’t get over the line. R Vinay Kumar had 7 runs to defend in the last over, and he did his job beautifully by conceding six. The match was tied and was decided by a superover which saw Sun Risers Hyderabad emerge victorious.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (2014)

One of the best matches (if not the best match) of IPL, this match was a treat to watch. Both teams scored 152, and KKR would be kicking themselves for tying the match when they needed just 16 from the last 12 deliveries with six wickets remaining. James Faulkner bowled out of his skin in the penultimate over to bring RR back into the game, and the scores were eventually tied. To add more suspense, the teams scored the same number of runs in the super over as well, and RR emerged victorious because they had hit more boundaries.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (2014)

An unbelievable match that is impossible to forget for those who witnessed it. Rajasthan Royals had posted an imposing target of 190, and Mumbai Indians needed to chase it in just 14.3 overs to qualify. It looked impossible, until Corey Anderson decided to swing his bat and along with Ambati Rayudu, he took them to 189 in 14.3 overs. Some RR players rejoiced because MI had not failed to achieve their target, but after a few discussions among umpires, it was decided that MI could still qualify if they hit a six or a boundary off the next ball. Aditya Tare was the new man in on crease, and he hit a six to script a miraculous victory.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (2011)

James Franklin pulled off an incredible heist for Mumbai Indians, by hitting boundaries at will in the last over. KKR needed to defend 21 runs in the final over to stop the Mumbai from reaching their target, and Lakshmipathy Balaji was entrusted with the responsibility by captain Gautam Gambhir. Incredibly, James Franklin hit four consecutive boundaries to bring the equation down to 5 runs required from two balls. Unfortunately, Franklin could score just a single on the fifth ball and MI now needed to hit a boundary off the final delivery. Ambati Rayudu was the man on strike and he dispatched Balaji for a six to seize an amazing victory.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2016)

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore last year was another heart-pumping affair that went down to the last ball. RCB set an imposing total of 175, and Kings XI Punjab started their chase well but faltered midway. However, Murali Vijay and Marcus Stoinis played well and brought the equation down to 24 from 12 balls. Shane Watson kept things tight in the penultimate over, conceding just 7 runs and KXIP had a huge mountain to climb as they needed 17 from the last 6 balls. Chris Jordan was bowling for RCB, and he almost ruined the game for his team by conceding a boundary and a six in the first three deliveries. However, his fourth ball was a dot ball and the next two balls went for two runs each and RCB won by a solitary run.