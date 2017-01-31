The recently concluded Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had the world on its feet, and if you are a recently-converted Tennis fanatic, then we’ve got just the right list of accounts for you to follow.

Matt Cronin

Its taken nearly 10 yrs to beat Rafa at the Slams, but Roger Federer finally did it, wins Aussie Open 64 36 61 36 63. Number 18 Slams. Wow — Matt Cronin (@TennisReporters) January 29, 2017

One of the best journalists of the game, Cronin’s timeline is full of insight. You don’t get to 43K followers without that.

Andrea Petkovic

Can we just prolong these @AustralianOpen so I can marvel in talent&beauty&class and don’t have to go back to the reality of this world? — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 29, 2017

Andrea Petkovic’s account is full of funny and candid confessions, and we think her Twitter timeline is the best among all the Tennis players.

NikeCourt

Unlimited Drive. Never give anything less than your best. Shop @GrigorDimitrov‘s look at https://t.co/bcUvayhr3Z. pic.twitter.com/YgOu13Yswo — NikeCourt (@Nikecourt) November 4, 2016

Follow this account for some breathtaking pictures of Tennis stars in action. Also, inspirational quotes.

Greg Sharko

All-time #GrandSlam title leaders with @rogerfederer adding to his total for 1st time since 2012 @Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/mQjiZtAf62 — Greg Sharko (@SharkoTennis) January 29, 2017

Greg Sharko’s your go-to person for interesting tennis stats and figures that you need to know.

Tennis.com

Federer looks ahead: “That’s why I took the six months off to hope I can still be playing for a couple of years.”https://t.co/6DQMwmVF9q pic.twitter.com/kR59W8AyxE — TENNIS.com (@Tennis) January 30, 2017

Quotes, news, analysis, upcoming matches and results – Tennis.com’s Twitter timeline’s got it all.