The recently concluded Australian Open final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had the world on its feet, and if you are a recently-converted Tennis fanatic, then we’ve got just the right list of accounts for you to follow.

Matt Cronin

 

One of the best journalists of the game, Cronin’s timeline is full of insight. You don’t get to 43K followers without that.

Andrea Petkovic

 

Andrea Petkovic’s account is full of funny and candid confessions, and we think her Twitter timeline is the best among all the Tennis players.

NikeCourt

 

Follow this account for some breathtaking pictures of Tennis stars in action. Also, inspirational quotes. 

Greg Sharko

 

Greg Sharko’s your go-to person for interesting tennis stats and figures that you need to know.

Tennis.com

 

Quotes, news, analysis, upcoming matches and results – Tennis.com’s Twitter timeline’s got it all.