The cash-rich Chinese Super League started last week with a bang as its biggest star Carlos Tevez scored a solitary goal, and assisted two others in his debut match for Shanghai Shenhua. For the first time, Indian viewers can catch the action live on DSport, a new sports channel.

If you’re searching for reasons to watch this series, then here are some world class players who will make your investment of time worth it.

Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

A Brazilian international, Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for money and more playing time. A creative midfielder, Oscar’s dribbling and goal-scoring skills are his top assets.

Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua)

An Argentine striker, Carlos Tevez is now the highest paid footballer in the world ahead of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is making sure that the money doesn’t get wasted for his club owners, and performed really well in his debut match itself.

Ramires (Jiangsu Suning FC)

Ramires has made 52 appearances for Brazil, and 160 appearances for Chelsea which is a testament to his class as a footballer. His USP is his pace, and ability to produce extremely great counter attacking opportunities from the midfield.

Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

A Brazil international with 47 appearances, Hulk is another well-known face in the Chinese Super League. He plays as a striker, and interestingly, Hulk is a nickname (he uses it now) that he was given for his size and strength.

Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune)

Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi comes from a generation of several great strikers in his country like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez. Before moving to China, Lavezzi played in France for Paris Saint Germain.