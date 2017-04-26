If there’s one man who is setting the Indian Premier League on fire, it’s Mumbai Indians’ Nitish Rana. He has been in terrific form and could well end up with the Orange Cup at the end of the tournament. His knocks have translated into victories for his team, and pundits are already tipping him to be playing for India soon.

In case, you’ve missed him in action, here are a few things that you should know about him.

He Finished His Debut Season As The Team’s Leading Run-Scorer

He made 557 runs for Delhi at a staggering average of 50.63. Talk about starting with a bang.

He Was The Leading Six-Hitter Of The 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rana likes to hit them big, and he proved it by hitting 21 sixes for Delhi in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He Has Credited Ricky Ponting For Helping Him Shine

“Ricky Pointing had told me that my backlift is a little low. He told me that by the time the bowler releases the ball; your backlift should be complete, so that the downswing doesn’t take time. I have worked on that and that has helped,” Rana said in an interview with BCCI.tv.

He Is Dating Interior Architect Saachi Marwah

CONGRATULATIONS Man of the Match @nitishrana_official | way too go 🐰#mumbaiindians #mivskkr #ipl A post shared by S A A C H I . M A R W A H ☾ (@noir_blanc_et_gris) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Not bad, Nitish. Not bad at all.

He Can Bowl Right-Arm Offbreaks Too

Not a proper part-timer, but Rana does know how to ball and has taken 5 first class wickets.