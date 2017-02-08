While we love Virender Sehwag’s tweets, there are times when he crosses the line and seems more nasty than funny. Just like we loved his aggressive batting, but not his senseless shots that sometimes got him out cheaply.

Here’s listing the few times he got really nasty, without any reason.

A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq .

Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop. pic.twitter.com/QOryy3L2TF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2016

What’s the point of wishing someone a Happy Birthday with a video of them getting hit for a six. This is clearly rubbing one’s superiority in someone’s face, and we don’t like it.

We cherish every small happiness’,

But Eng who invented Cricket,&yet2win a WC,still continue to playWC.Embarrassing? https://t.co/0mzP4Ro8H9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2016

Well, Piers Morgan did have a point but he shouldn’t have rubbed India’s embarrassment in their face. Virender Sehwag’s retort was equally uncalled for, and we wish we didn’t see such an ugly exchange of thoughts.

KP is a legend no doubt,bt wasnt he born in SA,&by ur logic Eng shd hv won 2007WC.

Why hv prblm wid our ppl,celbrtng https://t.co/ZigCrzVG05 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2016

Well, if Kevin Pietersen played for England and pledged his loyalty to the country, Sehwag is no one to use his name in a bad context.

Hpy Bdy Lasith Malinga,urf #YorkerBaba Bowling ws like sitolia.If utensil cleaning juna is nt there,cn use his hair pic.twitter.com/ewfMFkP9qr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2016

Well, Sehwag doesn’t have great hair himself so he should really stop talking about someone else’s. As they say, those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones at others.

Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 Pujara .

May your batting continue like Dadi Amma’s story ,never ending.

Zindagi Na Milegi Pujara ! pic.twitter.com/7Q9LVKTZ8X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 25, 2017

Sehwag should stop expecting every player to be like himself, and learn appreciating all types of players. To call his batting like dadi amma’s story (grandmother’s story) is a bit to sarcastic.