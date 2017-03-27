While IPL is a tournament where heroes are made, it is also responsible for creating villians. A lot of times, players end up letting their team down with horrendous performances. In our build-up to the tournament (why do we have to wait so long?), we look at some of the worst bowling performances over the years.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson did his status as an all-rounder no good in a Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sun Risers Match in 2016. To make matters worse, the match was the all important final and Watson’s expensive spell proved crucial in the final analysis. He went for 61 runs in his four overs.

Ishant Sharma

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings encounter in the 2013 edition, Ishant Sharma was taken apart by the CSK batsman. He conceded 66 in his four overs including an over where he was hit for three consecutive sixes. To make matters worse, Sharma was unable to dismiss any batsman either.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed, before playing the Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. He was taken apart by Virat Kohli and conceded a shameful 65 runs in his full quota of overs, without taking any wicket.

Ashok Dinda

Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar made Ashok Dinda look like a fool in the Mumbai Indians vs Pune Warriors match in 2013. Dinda was hammered all over the park, and ended up with horrendous figures of none for 63 in his four overs.

Michael Neser

Michael Neser featured in just one IPL match, and going by his performance, it doesn’t seem like he would be back. Neser was playing for Kings XI Punjab against the powerful batting line-up of Royal Challenger Bangalore. He conceded 62 runs in his four overs, and had nothing to show in the wickets column.