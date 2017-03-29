Test cricket is far from dead. Before Australia began their campaign in India, all the cricket pundits predicted a 4-0 whitewash given the alien conditions they would have been presented with. As the days went on, all the armchair critics were proven wrong as the visitors put up a fight that they can be proud of. Despite the fact that they lost, it is safe to say that their campaign was a successful failure.

On their part, India avoided embarrassment and a lot of players managed to save the day just when their team needed them. In case, you missed it (or you are reading this piece after 2019), here’s taking a look at some of the key highlights from the tour.

Steven O’Keefe’s Magic Stuns India In Pune

After restricting India for 260, India would have fancied their chances to win the Pune Test. However, Steven O’Keefe had different plans. He made optimum use of the conditions to take six wickets and the Indian team collapsed for a paltry 105. A century from Steven Smith in the second innings put even more pressure on the hosts, and they responded meekly in the second innings as well – and Australia snatched a 333-run victory. One that would go down as one of their biggest Test wins in history.

Nathan Lyon Roars In Bengaluru

After losing the first Test, everyone expected India to bounce back strongly in Bangalore. But, Nathan Lyon had different plans and he had the time of his life by sending 8 Indian batsman in the pavilion. Only KL Rahul showed some resistance by scoring a 90, and helped India post a total of 189.

Ravichandran Ashwin Returns The Favour In Bengaluru

In the second innings, Australia had to chase a gettable 188, but they weren’t up to the task as Ravichandran Ashwin played the hero and took six wickets to skittle Australia for 112 runs. Another highlight of the match was the 5th wicket partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane which saved the day for India.

Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb steal Cheteshwar Pujara’s Thunder In Ranchi

In what turned out to be one of the most resilient batting performances ever, Cheteshwar Pujara played a marathon innings that lasted 525 balls, and he scored 202 to help India set up an imposing 603. Fortunately for the visitors, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb combined wonderfully in the second innings to save the day for the visitors and set up a mouthwatering finale in Dharamsala.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja Script Historic Series Win

Australia thought that they had seen it all, and weathered the storm from the World No. 1 and World No. 2 bowlers. However, they weren’t prepared for Kuldeep Yadav who brought India back into the game after Australia dominated the first session. Ravindra Jadeja scored some crucial runs to give India a slender lead in the first innings, and played a huge role in skittling Australia out for a paltry 137 in the second innings. Rightfully, the all-rounder was adjudged the Man Of The Series.