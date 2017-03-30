Catches win matches. And the ones like these stay etched in the memory for even longer. We pick the top five from over the years.

Punter stuns Unmukt Chand

The former Australian captain Ricky Ponting rolled back the years in 2013 by plucking this one out of thin air at extra cover off Harbhajan Singh’s bowling. The reaction of his teammates sums it up best!

Rahane! Or Jonty?

The stand-in Indian Test skipper dived full length at point to remind many fans of the South African great. He was one of the key members of the erstwhile Rajasthan Royals outfit.

AB Superman de Villiers

AB showcased his athleticism on the boundary in 2010 by going one handed while back paddling against a full-blooded pull from Praveen Kumar. Is there anything that this guy can’t do!

Chris Lynn’s blinder

AB was on the receiving end of this one as Lynn did something superhuman on the legside boundary for this one in 2014. It can’t even be explained in words. Just have a look!

Two-in-one Hussey

It usually takes two to tango for this routine. But David Hussey was a one-man army while pulling off this stunner at long on back in 2010.