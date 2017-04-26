Rafael Nadal is back to his best, and is the clear favourite to win French Open again. It’s amazing how the man finds the motivation to bounce back to the top level after so much success and so many setbacks. He’s been on fire all of 2017, so we thought we should do a round-up of his top moments from the year.

We’re sure there are many more to come, since we are not even halfway through the season.

Winning The Monte Carlo Masters



Lifting the trophy at Monte Carlo for the 10th time was definitely the high point of Nadal’s 2017 season. You can say that he had an easy draw, but then you’ve still got to play extremely well to win. After the victory, Nadal is firmly in charge of the clay court season that leads up to the French Open. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs at the Barcelona Open where he begins his campaign today. We’re rooting for a showdown between him and Andy Murray, the current World No. 1.

Reaching The Australian Open Finals



It would have been better if he had won it, but then, he was up against Roger Federer in top form. Despite that, he managed to stretch the match to five sets, but fell short at the final hurdle. His run at the tournament would have given Nadal a lot of confidence, and if things go his way, he might still have a chance to win a couple of more Grand Slams on the hard court.

Reaching The Miami Masters Finals



Again, Nadal was undone at the final hurdle by Roger Federer. Despite that, he would be happy with his time at the tournament since he picked up valuable ATP points. One thing that we’ll remember about the tournament for a long time is the press conference that followed the finals. Nadal was congratulated by a reporter for winning, even though he had lost. A really unfortunate incident.